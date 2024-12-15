Mayfair Witches season 2 spoilers: Show EP on Rowan’s goal

With the premiere of Mayfair Witches season 2 coming early next month on AMC, isn’t this perfect time for plot teases?

Obviously, the next chapter of the Anne Rice adaptation is going to escalate things in a big way, and that is perhaps most true for Rowan than anyone else. We are talking here about someone who is still learning to better understand her powers and who she is destined to be. Add to this also the fact that Lasher is out there, and it feels abundantly clear at this point that he is going to create all sorts of problems in his own right.

So what are some of the overall goals going to be for Alexandra Daddario’s character this time around? Well, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Esta Spalding had the following to say:

“The central story of the season is Rowan trying to become the leader of the Mayfair family and discovering the mysteries of the family … Particularly how they plan to use or incorporate Lasher into the family.”

Spalding also indicates in this interview that there is another part of the Mayfair family that is going to be introduced in another part of the world — and the results here should be rather intriguing:

“This is giving a little bit away, but it turns out there is another part of the Mayfair family in Scotland … That’s very true to Anne Rice’s book, Lasher, the second book has a section in Scotland. So, there are these delicious Scottish Mayfairs who are really diabolical.”

If you were curious at all as to why a good chunk of season 2 was filmed outside of the United States, we now think you have your answer!

