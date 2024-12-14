Mayfair Witches season 2 spoilers: Learn more about Lark

Next month we are going to dive head-first into the Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere over on AMC and of course, there is a lot to look forward to here! Rowan will be facing new challenges and beyond that, there will be additions to the story.

To go along with all of this, let’s just say that one of these additions in Sam “Lark” Larkin has a rather extensive history with her already. To be specific, the two of them go very-much back.

Speaking to TVLine about the new arrival (who actually dated Alexandra Daddario’s character back in college), here is what showrunner Esta Spalding had to say:

“This is a character straight out of [Anne Rice’s] books … it was fun to have a human wandering into the world of the witches, especially someone who already knew Rowan as a doctor and a scientist, and who is a scientist himself.”

Of course, we do think that a role like this is important of the goal of Mayfair Witches coming up here is to actually present multiple worlds at the same time. There is something incredibly exciting that goes along with that, especially since Rowan will be holding onto more and more delicate information over time. She may like having someone who is a little more human in her life. Yet, at the same time, we recognize fully that there are some other problems that could present themselves in due time. Brace for that; of course, you should brace yourselves for a lot of things in general. Lasher is going to pose some huge problems, especially when it comes to some women within the Mayfair family.

