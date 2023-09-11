Gen V season 1 spoilers: The superhero ranking system

There are a number of things to be excited about when it comes to Gen V season 1 at the moment, so where should we start?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that Godolkin University is the central setting for the show, and for a lot of the incoming students, there is one goal that a lot of people have there: Trying to make it into The Seven at all costs. If you recall now, the end of The Boys season 4 we saw Starlight and Queen Maeve both depart the group — one is going to be branded a “traitor” by Vought, whereas the other is “dead.” Remember also that the group lost Supersonic early on in season 3 and while Black Noir was killed, Vought is going to replace him with someone else so that nobody learns the truth.

So how is Vought going to determine who becomes the next great hero? Well, one of the things that we’re going to see on Gen V is a ranking system of sorts, and this is something that star Jaz Sinclair described to Entertainment Weekly before the SAG-AFTRA strike:

“The ranking system factors in all of these qualifications for all of the students and chooses a top 10. And essentially, the top 10 students are the ones that are positioned to represent a city or hopefully be in the Seven. […] They say it’s a fair system. But like a lot of things in Vought, it’s absolutely not, because then you get kinda famous, and all of a sudden, you’re number one.”

Now, can the students at Godolkin manipulate the system? We are interested in that but for now, we don’t anticipate anyone ending up in The Seven from this show right away. Remember that for season 4 of The Boys, there are new Supes in the organization including Firecracker and Sage.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

