Gen V season 1 spoilers: Who is Tek Knight?

As we prepare for the launch of Gen V season 1 on Prime Video later this month, we know that there are a number of familiar characters! Some made their on-screen debut back during the first three seasons of The Boys, whereas others — like Tek Knight — were merely mentioned.

Now, we’re about to see Tek in the flesh heading into the spin-off, and what he brings to the table here should actually prove to be rather fascinating at the end of the day.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

So who exactly is Tek Knight? For those unfamiliar with the comics or don’t remember some of the previous references, this is essentially the show’s version of Iron Man, someone who doesn’t necessarily have powers but has a super-suit that grants them. We know that the character’s story takes a particularly dark turn in the comics (no shock there), so we will have to wait and see if the TV series opts to do something similar here at all.

For now, the most important thing that Gen V needs to do with this character is explain why Tek wants to be a part of the world of Supes, knowing full well that he will almost always have some sort of disadvantage that is pretty darn hard to deny. The simple answer here is ego, mostly because that is the thing that drives a lot of people within the world of Vought.

Remember that after this season, there is still a chance that Tek turns up on The Boys down the road. The events of the spin-off are, after all, meant to set up season 4 of the main series.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Gen V now, including the full trailer and news on The Deep

What do you most want to see when it comes to Tek Knight moving into Gen V season 1?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







