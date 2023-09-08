Gen V season 1 spoilers: Chace Crawford to appear as The Deep

Just in case you wanted some more great crossover news when it comes to The Boys as well as Gen V, let’s just say the following.

According to a new report coming in from Entertainment Weekly, you are going to have a chance to see coming up an appearance from Chace Crawford as The Deep over the course of the aforementioned spin-off. He is far from the only actor from the OG show to appear on Gen V during its first season, as you are also going to see Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), and Claudia Doumit (Victoria Doumit). Jensen Ackles has also in the past alluded to some sort of Soldier Boy return.

Now, what sort of role could The Deep have around the fictional Godolkin University? We have a hard time imagining … mostly because there are many dark places we refuse to let our mind go. We have a hard time thinking that the spin-off is going to be any less crazy than the original — heck, at times it could be even more so when you consider for a fact that a lot of these characters are younger and with that, more uninhibited.

Could there be some more surprise cameos that we get over the course of the season?

Let’s just go ahead and put it this way — we would not be shocked! After all, one of the goals of a series like this one is to surprise you as much as possible. Also, we tend to think that the show is going to set the stage in some ways for The Boys season 4, which will likely not premiere until we get around to spring or summer 2024.

What do you most want to see from Chace Crawford on Gen V?

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

