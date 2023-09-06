Gen V season 1 trailer: What’s in the woods?

Leading up to its premiere later this month on Prime Video, why not celebrate the release of the new Gen V season 1 trailer? There is so much to like within here!

First things first, it does look like the spin-off to The Boys is trying to keep some of the same sense of humor, without at the same time just emulating what came before. That is important just from the vantage point of giving us some balance, and of course allowing us to have something that both looks and feels unique.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

Based on the trailer (watch here), one of the big questions that we have at present is tied to the woods. What is out there? It does seem like there is some sort of secret out there, and it also feels like there is some sort of darkness flowing through the university at the heart of the show. The season 1 synopsis for Gen V does not really give a lot away there, but it does summarize a lot of the good stuff you could be seeing very soon:

Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

The trailer does give you a small glimpse of some fan favorites from the world of The Boys, with one of the most important ones being Victoria Neuman, who could be come more and more important moving into season 4 over there. Meanwhile, you also get a glimpse in here of Ashley Barrett, who is at least the face of the Vought operation at this point beyond Homelander.

Related – Get some more news on Gen V, including some key characters

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Gen V season 1, at least based on the trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







