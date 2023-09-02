Gen V season 1 spoilers: Who is Polarity?

As you prepare yourselves to see the premiere of Gen V season 1 later this month, why not talk about another new Supe entering the picture? This time around, we’re actually talking about a character who could actually span two different generations.

Think about this big question for a moment — what happens when a hero retires? How can you adequately pass on that title? That’s something that we are going to find out a lot about on this college-set spin-off, especially when it comes to the character Polarity and his son Andre.

Want to learn more, including how the characters tie in to the fictional Godolkin university? Let’s start off here by sharing more details all about Andre:

Chance Perdomo plays Andre Anderson, a junior at Godolkin University with magnetic powers. He’s Golden Boy’s best friend and the son of famous superhero, Polarity; Andre has big shoes to fill as he’s set to take over the Polarity name once his dad retires. When Andre realizes that something is afoot at the school, he takes it into his own hands to try and figure out the mystery.

So what about his dad? Well, take a look at what makes Polarity so special:

Sean Patrick Thomas plays Polarity, Andre’s father and largely celebrated Godolkin University alumnus and trustee. Polarity expects his son to follow in his footsteps by taking over the Polarity name when he retires. He believes Andre is destined for The Seven and will stop at nothing to make his dream become reality.

How far with Polarity go for his son?

That is a curious thing to wonder right now, mostly due to the fact that it could lead to a little bit of corruption and/or some other interesting drama that could come about at the school.

