Harley Quinn season 5 renewal: Will we learn about it this fall?

Is there a good chance that we are going to see a Harley Quinn season 5 renewal on Max at some point down the road? We know that we want it.

Of course, with that being said, we do tend to think that nothing is even remotely guaranteed at the moment. Despite the season 4 finale clearly setting the stage for more, the aforementioned streaming service has certainly canceled DC shows in the past; it is not all that difficult to imagine that they could do it again at just about any point. Our advice? Go ahead and prepare yourselves accordingly for anything.

As for whether or not we’re going to learn the truth about season 5 this fall, the simple answer here is that it feels likely. Even though we are in the midst of multiple industry strikes right now, Max can still decide whatever they want. We also tend to think that Harley Quinn is one of their more popular shows; as a matter of fact, it was successful enough for there to be a spin-off centered around Kite Man, which is certainly not something we imagined happening a few years back.

All we can hope for is that whenever the animated series does end, the writers have a chance to carve out some sort of proper conclusion. That is, after all, one of the best ways to ensure that there is a sense of closure for Harley, Ivy, and a number of other key characters.

If you are going to bring the show back for another season, the only thing we can say is that it makes a good bit of sense for them to announce the renewal fairly soon. Why wait? This is a great way to generate excitement about both the spin-off and a potential new season all at once.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Harley Quinn now, including more talk about how season 4 concluded

Do you want to see a Harley Quinn season 5 renewal at Max this fall?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







