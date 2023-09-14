Harley Quinn season 4 finale brings in the Gotham City Sirens?

As we look at the Harley Quinn season 4 finale, there are a few different things that stand out here from start to finish.

So where do we begin? Well, a good place is by noting that Harley suggests the Gotham City Sirens as a name for a new team consisting of herself, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, and Barbara. This is a pretty obvious nod to the comic series of the same name, and it could prove to be a pretty great setup for a season 5 story. The real objective here has to be continuing to find some ways in which for the show to do things that are different than before.

As fun as this may be, we also have that pretty huge cliffhanger that is tied to Nightwing coming back from the Lazarus Pit — albeit different from before. Once again, this twist represents the show doing something that is rooted in the comics, but in an entirely different way. Of course, you need to give these characters some significant adversaries moving forward, provided that the show comes back.

At the end of things, though, and even in spite of the cliffhangers that we got, we really think that the season 4 finale exists to summarize some of the stories that we had over the course of the season. Remember that a lot of Harley Quinn the TV show has been about a journey of self-discovery for a lot of these characters. You don’t exactly have to be all good or all bad — there is something in the middle and that’s okay. Sure, some of the Sirens are known as supervillains, but that doesn’t mean that they want to destroy every single person on the planet! There is something more here.

Ultimately, that something more is what we want to see explored more if the show comes back.

(Photo: Max.)

