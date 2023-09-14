Harley Quinn season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at Max?

Following the end of season 4 today, is there going to be a Harley Quinn season 5 over at Max? Or, is this actually going to be the end of the DC animated series?

As per usual when we are talking about all things DC, the answer to this is somewhat complicated. Harley Quinn is absolutely a fun show, and it actually feels like the most appropriate venue to capture her brand of mayhem out there. Also, Kaley Cuoco is absolutely awesome as her voice!

Here is the issue: We know that DC is going through a pretty major reinvention these days, with a lot of other shows and movies going by the wayside. It’s the reason why we don’t necessarily think that there is some guarantee that this animated show is going to survive. Personally, we think it’s different enough that it’s not going to cause any confusion with what else is being planned for some of these characters down the line. After all, we hardly think that we are done seeing a live-action version of Harley Quinn — but does that mean the animated one has to go away?

Beyond changes within DC, the other question here is simply what the viewership is for season 4 and if that alone justifies another season. We like to think that it does but at the same time, there are no numbers publicly available out there. This does tend to throw a curveball into everything, doesn’t it?

All we’ll say here is that the end of season 4 does set the stage for what lies ahead in a potential season 5. The writers clearly gave you something to look forward to, and it feels both perfect for this show and at the same time, is rooted to a certain extent in the source material. Isn’t this the sort of thing that you really want to see at the end of the day?

Do you want to see a Harley Quinn season 5 renewal over at Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Max.)

