Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 promo: Is Strand back?

Are you ready to see Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 finally arrive on AMC? Well, the show is almost back! Not only that, but you are also going to have a chance to see in here the return of one Victor Strand sooner rather than later.

It probably goes without saying, but Colman Domingo was missed in the first part of this season. We recognize that this show has a pretty large cast and with that, there are some people who flutter in and out. Nonetheless, he is absolutely one of the most important people within the series’ history. Not only that, but we anticipate a very different side of the character to who we have seen in the past.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

Just consider for a moment who we saw Strand to be over the course of season 7, where it was pretty darn clear that the power got to his head. Now, he’s in a different sort of situation and he has some other things he needs to think a lot about here when it comes to his life and his future.

What is the theme of this story?

We tend to think that it is survival, above all else, but also then gratitude. Some of these characters have been presumed dead and have gone through more than any person could possibly imagine. Yet, they are all still here! There are only a handful of episodes remaining and of course, we are curious to see more of how each remaining character will have their own moment in the sun. (We are prepared to see some pretty great stuff for Kim Dickens as Madison, whose return this season has been very-much appreciated.)

You can watch the full preview featuring Strand now over here.

Related – Get some more discussions on Fear the Walking Dead, including a preview all about Troy Otto

What do you most want to see moving into Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some additional updates.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







