Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 video: Troy Otto’s back

Next month on AMC you will have a chance to see Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 arrive and with that comes a familiar face. As first hinted at the end of the midseason finale, Daniel Sharman is coming back for the first time in years as Troy Otto, who somehow managed to survive the bludgeoning he took from Madison.

Well, given that Kim Dickens’ character is also still alive after a near-death experience, doesn’t it feel almost poetic that these two would face off again in some form?

If you head over to Entertainment Weekly, you can see a new sneak preview for Troy’s return that further indicates just what Troy wants more than anything else: Revenge. Obviously, he wants to know the truth about Madison and PADRE, and what makes him so dangerous is how ruthless and unpredictable he can really be. This is what made him one of the most effective villains when he was first around, and we’ve long felt for a reason that it was a really big mistake killing off this character when they did. Just imagine how many more great stories they could have told with him wrecking some serious havoc!

The one thing that we are still struggling with entering the second part of season 8 (a.k.a. the final episodes) is that Lennie James, pictured above, is no longer around. However, we do tend to think that we could end up seeing him somewhere else in the franchise. Given that he mentioned Rick Grimes at the time of his goodbye, we do think there’s a shot he returns on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the long-awaited series that features the return of Andrew Lincoln alongside Danai Gurira as Michonne.

What do you want to see from Daniel Sharman’s return as we prepare for Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

