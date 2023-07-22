Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 return date revealed

We may be waiting for a good while still to see Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7, but isn’t it nice to still know a date? We like to think so!

As a part of the festivities this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, it was officially unveiled that the final episodes of the zombie drama are going to premiere on AMC come Sunday, October 22 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. We expect them to air a little bit before that on AMC+ as per usual, but we wouldn’t confirm anything too specific in advance.

So what is going to happen the rest of the way here? Well, we tend to think that Madison is going to be at the forefront of trying to make a better world, but by and large the powers-that-be are being pretty secretive. The teaser for what lies ahead (click here to watch) was actually more of a retrospective than anything else. Morgan Jones (pictured above) departed at the end of episode 6, and we don’t get a sense that we will be seeing him again on this show. Meanwhile, there are some other characters on Fear the Walking Dead who we haven’t seen in a while that could be coming back — with Victor Strand being high on the list. Colman Domingo has already noted, after all, that his character will return at some point.

As for who we personally would like to see back in this world, make no mistake that Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is at the top of the list. After all she and her mother went through, wouldn’t it be great to see the two of them reunite on-screen?

Insofar as threats go, the end of episode 6 made us personally think there is a good chance that we could be seeing Troy Otto return after (presumably) being killed off years ago … we will wait and see if that is the case.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

