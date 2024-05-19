Tracker season 2 premiere date hopes over at CBS

Following the season 1 finale tonight on CBS, what more can you say here when it comes to Tracker season 2? We’ve known it was coming back for a while, and that is not something to be concerned about here.

Instead, let’s get more into when you can expect Justin Hartley and the rest of the cast back on the air. The series is for now slated to be a part of the fall schedule, which means you will have a chance to see it for the first time in either late September or early October. A specific premiere date will be announced at some point over the summer.

One thing that we can say for certain here is rather specific — the series is going to be coming back at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, a new timeslot that will allow it to reap more of the benefits of NFL overruns following 60 Minutes. We should note that the start time for the series is going to be extremely flexible over the course of the next several months, and that is something that you should go ahead and expect in advance. (If you have watched CBS in the fall in the past, then you probably know that shows are often 30-45 minutes late.)

While there are a lot of details about the upcoming season that remain a mystery, one thing does certainly feel clear — the potential is there for there to be a ton of great guest stars! We saw that throughout the first season, so why expect that to change now? There’s an opportunity here to allow Hartley to continue to work with some great people. Sofia Pernas in particular seems to be a favorite to come back, thanks both to her character and also her relationship with Justin in real life.

In totality, we do think that season 2 should prove to be a nice evolution from season 1. After all, the writers know even better what audiences like about the show! Why not lean more into that here and there?

