Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7: Could Alicia return?

Now that we are looking ahead to Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 on AMC, why not talk returns? There are, after all, so many people we would love to see back!

For the sake of this article, though, let’s look specifically here at Alicia Clark. We know that there was some varying interpretations for her final episode, but we took it as the character being healed and is still somewhere out there.

So where do things get rather complicated here? Well, we did see her prosthetic at the end of season 8 episode 6 alongside some other objects from the past, from Strand’s sunglasses to seemingly the hammer that was used to kill Troy Otto. We tend to think that these clues are all signs that Daniel Sharman is coming back as that character, and that he also somehow survived the events of the past and is out for revenge.

With all of this being said, so much time has passed since the end of season 7. Alicia could have a different prosthetic and there may be a lot of things in her life that are very different from when we last saw her. It’s also possible, of course, that Alicia could appear in a flashback.

Given that Alycia Debnam-Carey was the longest-tenured cast member Fear the Walking Dead had at the time of her exit, it would be rather valuable to see her one more time. We also tend to think some other people are coming back before the end; all signs indicate that 100% we’re going to see more of Colman Domingo as Victor Strand.

Do you want to see Alicia return to Fear the Walking Dead at some point before the show ends?

Go ahead and let us know now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other information you don’t want to miss in due time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

