Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7: Is Troy Otto returning?

As we look ahead to Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 down the road, is there an actual chance we see Troy Otto back?

Let’s start this piece by jumping all the way back to the end of season 3, which is when Daniel Sharman’s character first met his demise. It honestly felt far too soon to lose him then, given that he was probably the most compelling adversary we had at that point. He was totally unhinged, but that was a part of what made him interesting.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY videos!

We should note that now, Troy is not 100% confirmed to return. However, the final scene of tonight’s episode 6 showed a mystery person with a number of strange mementos, including Strand’s sunglasses, Alicia’s prosthetic arm (!), and then also and perhaps most importantly, a hammer. We know that Madison struck Troy with a hammer, and it would make the most sense that he has this still and slowly but surely, he is plotting out his revenge.

While we’d love to see Troy back given that he is such an iconic part of the show’s history, there is one other question that the writers do still need to address: How did he survive in the first place. It didn’t seem likely that he’d make it after what happened to him — but then again, it also looked like Madison was dead for a good while. Maybe this whole story is designed to make us think that this is some big, elaborate full-circle thing.

Now, the hard part could be sitting around and waiting for some answers. If AMC were to reveal something now, it would obviously spoil some of the fun that they had crafting this final scene.

Related – When could Fear the Walking Dead return with more episodes?

Do you think that we will see Troy Otto over the course of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







