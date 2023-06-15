Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 return date hopes

Following what you are going to be seeing this week on AMC, it makes sense to want the Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 return date. So what could it be?

Well, the first, super-obvious thing we should say here is that you aren’t going to be getting the zombie spin-off back next week or in the immediate future. After all, it is tradition for this show to go on sizable breaks in the middle of a season. Yet, we are fairly confident that we will see the rest of it back later this year. For starters, the entirety of the show has already been filmed! The only reason you may choose to hold back here is in the event that the writers’ strike is slowing down some other shows and you have to stretch things out a little bit.

There are still six more episodes to go before Fear the Walking Dead reaches its conclusion and within those, it is our hope that we are going to be seeing more familiar faces, high stakes, and an ending that makes some element of sense for these characters. We already know that there isn’t going to be some sort of sudden cure for the zombie virus, as that has never been much of a focus for this franchise. However, we do want to see some of these characters find a sense of relative peace after everything that they’ve gone through. Aren’t they all deserving of that? We tend to think so.

Hopefully, the coming days are going to give us more news on the second part of the season, whether it be a firm premiere date, and approximate one, or at least something more all about what lies ahead.

Related – Get some more news on Fear the Walking Dead right now, including a discussion on Grace’s death

What do you most want to see moving into Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7?

Be sure to sound off right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







