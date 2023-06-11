Why is Karen David leaving Fear the Walking Dead, role of Grace?

Why is Karen David leaving Fear the Walking Dead and her role of Grace after this weekend’s new episode? If you find yourselves wondering at this point, we do understand. After all, we are so close to the end of the series! Wouldn’t it be nice if we had a chance to see the entirety of the cast stay put until the end?

Unfortunately, this is just not the way that the world works — or, to be more specific, this is not the way that the world of this show works. We tend to think that we’ve had plenty of evidence over the years on this already. The decision to kill off Grace seems to be a production choice more than anything decided by the Galavant alum, as Grace’s death introduces some complicated new story elements for both Morgan and Mo.

Still, there is no question that it is unbelievably tragic in so many different ways. Not only did Grace die, but she also turned into a walker and attacked Mo. Morgan then had to kill the zombified version of the woman he loved. There are few worse ways to go in this world, though we imagine that playing a walker has to be a pretty unique challenge.

Losing Grace at this point feels like another reminder entering the home stretch of this show that nothing is going to get any easier, and we should probably expect a number of really dark and intense reveals from here on out. Ultimately, it would be somewhat strange if we didn’t have those. This is just a universe where we have to expect some of that.

Still, we’ll continue to have at least the smallest amount of hope for survival. That’s the best thing we could ever hope for.

