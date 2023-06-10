Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 6: After that death…

Next week, AMC and AMC+ are going to be bringing you Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 6 — so what lies ahead here? Well, think in terms of a violent, chaotic hour … but also one that may be more important for Morgan and Madison than any other this season.

After all, consider this: We are approaching the last episode before a long hiatus. Call it a midseason finale or just another big episode — it doesn’t matter. What does is that Lennie James and Kim Dickens are going to do whatever they can to stop PADRE — or, at the very least, keep them from expanding.

Do you want to get some more details all about what is going to be coming up? Then go ahead and check out the Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 6 synopsis:

Morgan fights his past as he and Madison race to stop PADRE’s expansion.

What we can at least say with some measure of confidence here is that Morgan really needs some sort of a win. Remember that he is entering this episode coming on the heels of losing Grace, and that won’t be an easy thing to deal with. Not only that, but he had to kill her in walker form before something could happen to Mo!

Basically, we don’t need any more tears — we’ve struggled enough dealing with the number that have fallen already. Obviously, AMC doesn’t want to give us a LOT of information about what lies ahead and we understand that, based on where things are in the season. Yet, we do hope that there is some light in the darkness at this point, especially with everything that this group has gone through.

