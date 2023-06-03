The Walking Dead: Dead City: New Jeffrey Dean Morgan tease

Are you ready to check out the premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City a little bit later this month? There is a LOT to be excited for! The show is premiering in just over two weeks and within that, you will see Maggie and Negan in a brand-new place in New York City. This is a very different setting than we saw for much of the flagship show — or, really, any other place in the franchise. It’s a lot more crammed, and that means significantly more danger at times.

So why are the two there? Based on some of the details that have emerged already, the first season will be a search for Maggie’s son. While Maggie and Negan are hardly the best of friends and there’s always going to be the murder of Glenn front and center here, they have found a way to work together. They may need to tap further into that in the event that they want to achieve what they want moving forward.

Speaking per TV Insider, Jeffrey Dean Morgan describes their relationship by saying that “there’s some understanding that happens [between them]. I wouldn’t say that they’re ever going to be friendly. I think we’re three seasons away from that.”

Will The Walking Dead: Dead City even last three seasons? Honestly, we hope that it’s around for a good while. It’s a thrill to see Morgan and Lauren Cohan have their own show, especially since they are always going to be two of the most-discussed characters in the franchise. We also like how this show is a little more contained and shouldn’t be overstuffed with a lot of other characters.

While we wait for this spin-off, remember that there are also new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead currently on AMC and AMC+.

