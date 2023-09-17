Grey’s Anatomy season 20 premiere: Will long wait impact story?

We recognize already that we are going to be waiting a long time to see the Grey’s Anatomy season 20 premiere at ABC. At this point, we will consider ourselves lucky if we have a chance to see it in February! Until all TV writers and actors are paid what they deserve, we are in a situation where it is hard to pin down anything too specific.

Now that we have said all of this, we do still think there is another pretty interesting question to ask here — is the long wait for season 20 going to impact the story at all? Is there something to be said for the show needing to be set in present-day?

We do understand fully that there may be a desire for that, just as we also understand that there are always questions about how cliffhangers are going to wrap up. If you remember, season 19 ended with Teddy Altman’s life in danger! That is something that, one way or another, the writers are going to have to address no matter what.

For us personally, we don’t think that the show is going to do some sort of massive time jump right away, even if we are coming off a big cliffhanger. Instead, the goal here is going to be addressing what happened to Teddy first, and maybe looking at all of the different stories that were examined in the finale. At that point, the show could bring us a little bit closer to the present.

With all of this being said, we have one bit of advice for everyone out there trying to look at a consistent timeline here: Good luck. This is a show that has always moved around with things, with the story being more important than necessarily being aligned with what is happening in the real world.

