Grey’s Anatomy season 20 premiere date: Hopes for September

As we prepare for the eventual launch of Grey’s Anatomy season 20 on ABC, we continue to wonder one simple thing: When will it be? How long will the powers-that-be force us to keep waiting?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start off here with a reminder that unfortunately, you are not going to see anything more in the way of news on the subject this month. While it would absolutely be nice to get a better sense of when the medical drama is coming back, it is important to remember this: The cast themselves don’t even know when they are coming back! We are now in the midst of the fourth month of the WGA strike, and we are closing in on two months since the actors of SAG-AFTRA joined them on the picket line. You would want to think that we are nearing some sort of resolution here but if that’s the case, it is a crawl more than a straight-up sprint.

Here’s a reminder that the writers and actors are very-much asking for reasonable things, and it remains the folks over at the AMPTP (who represent the streamers and studios) who are making this so difficult. Do we think it benefits them to get a deal done this month? Absolutely, given that this may be the only way that they can guarantee programming through a lot of the important February sweeps — that still matters a lot for network TV! The earliest Grey’s Anatomy could be back is mid-to-late January, but it would take a super-quick end to the WGA strike in order for that to happen and there isn’t much evidence, at least for now, that we are about to get that … even if it would be rather nice.

So, as you go through the rest of September, cross your fingers and hope for good news on the strike. The only other show-specific news that could come out at this point is in the event the writers’ room gets a chance to open by the end of the month.

