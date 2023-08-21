Grey’s Anatomy season 20 premiere date: Where things now stand

Earlier today ABC released a few more updates when it comes to the fall schedule — what does it mean for Grey’s Anatomy season 20?

Well, let’s start off here by getting the obvious (but also unfortunate) news out of the way. The network is not bumping up the return of the long-running medical drama. We know that the show has been on hiatus for a good while due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and unfortunately, that is not changing at any point within the relatively near future. We still hope that the current talks between the WGA and the coalition of streamers and studios known as the AMPTP actually get somewhere, but who can say anything with the absolute utmost confidence at this point? At the end of the day, it’s pretty hard to!

Ultimately, we don’t think that anything has changed when it comes to a plan for Grey’s Anatomy season 20, and we honestly do not think that it will for a good while. More than likely, we think that ABC will hold out hope for a January / February start however long that they can, mostly because they have no real reason not to want that, all things considered. If filming can get underway by November, that can still happen.

One of the biggest reasons why they do need scripted shows back is to preserve more of their continuity long-term, and remind people that network TV is where they can get some of their ongoing stories. If there are any companies that should be pushing to get writers and actors what they deserve, it is the people in broadcast television. They stand to lose the most here, given that they are the ones who have a very specific time of the year in which they program.

Hopefully, the picture for this any many other scripted shows will start to become clearer in the weeks ahead.

