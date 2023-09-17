Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Future plans already?

Welcome to day 47 within the Big Brother 25 house! Is this going to be an eventful day, or are things fairly set in stone?

Well, for starters, we should remind you that Jag won the Veto and with that, he’s going to save either Cory or America. There will continue to be a ton of conversations all about that and while we think Cory is the more likely choice, there’s room for some flux there.

Cameron remains the most likely target, so how is he reacting to that at the moment? Let’s just put it this way: He seems to be reasonably aware of his fate. He’ll probably try some more campaigning soon, but we’ll have to wait on that.

The plan beyond this

It seems like for most of the side opposite Cirie, Jared, and Felicia, the idea is to nominate Cirie and Felicia with Jared as the backdoor target. If they do this, they better be prepared for the possibility that if Cirie and her son are on the block at the same time, she will likely throw herself on her sword.

One of the real narrative surprises from yesterday was Cirie seemingly insinuating that she was fine going on the block and going home — we think she feels like it would help out Jared, and it doesn’t necessarily matter what she gives up to make that happen.

While nobody in the game necessarily knows that a Double Eviction is coming on Thursday night, they are all still aware of the possibility. There is some planning with that in mind, and the consensus is that since Jared can’t play in HoH, now is the time to make something happen.

