Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Cirie offers herself as a pawn?

The Power of Veto Competition hasn’t even happened yet in the Big Brother 25 house and yet, things are absolutely insane.

What’s the reason for that? Well, it has to do with Cameron being picked for the Veto and beyond just that, everyone in the game thinking of contingency plans in case he wins the competition. Cory and America are nominated right now, but what happens if Cameron takes America off the block? Where does the game go from there?

Well, we do think there are a handful of different scenarios that could transpire here. Take, for starters, Cirie actually offering herself to be a pawn to Jared. Why do this? To try and draw distance between the two, though honestly we don’t think anyone would believe it. Jared has already said that he’s not going to entertain that anyway, which is probably smart since if Cirie goes up, there’s a good chance that she goes as a further move to weaken Jared, who still doesn’t have a lot of trust in the game.

(We do personally wonder if Cirie is also just over the game with Izzy gone, and she may think that her leaving would help Jared’s chances — though really, we think she has a much better chance of winning than he ever will.)

Other possible outcomes

Jag and Blue have talked about possibly Bowie Jane as a replacement nominee, though they don’t have much say. Jag has already told Blue not to suggest him as a pawn again (insert laugh here), but we’ll see what happens. We don’t think either the two of them or Matt trusts Jared fully, but they recognize they are in a good spot with Cirie / Jared on one side and then Cory / America on the other. They can play the middle for a little while. They also realize that now is a good time for a potential blindside since Jared can’t compete in the next Head of Household.

Technically, there is still a good chance someone will beat Cam — no one even know what the comp is yet!

Do you think Cirie really wouldn’t mind being on the block this week on Big Brother 25?

