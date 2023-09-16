Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 7 Veto players

Want to know the week 7 veto players within the Big Brother 25 house? It fairs fair to say that they are pretty darn critical here for an abundance of reasons.

First and foremost, remember the fact that Cameron and America are on the block and Jared is Head of Household — he has no problem seeing either one of them go. However, at the same time the plan remains getting Cameron out of there if at all possible. So long as he doesn’t get drawn for the Veto, there could be a situation here where almost everyone else in the game rallies in order to get him out. It might be similar to what happened with Hisam earlier this season, but you never want to think of any plan as a sure thing this far in advance.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and get to the Veto players. Joining the HoH and the nominees are Jag, Bowie Jane, and (you guessed it) Cameron. This is going to make for a really intense Veto, especially since Bowie has yet to win anything and we have a hard time thinking that she’s going to here. Jag is a good rival to Cameron, though, and it makes sense for him to want to win here to earn trust with Jared as well as with the two nominees.

Cameron knows he is in huge danger, so obviously he is going to go all-out over the course of this. In terms of pure competitiveness, this could be the most intense Veto of the whole season — and it is crazy to say that without even knowing what the competition will be.

