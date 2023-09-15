Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Jared, Blue chaos; Felicia’s deal

We are getting closer to the latest Big Brother 25 nomination ceremony, and a lot of the plans seem to be set.

First and foremost, let’s get into that: America and Cory seem to be pretty set as the nominees for the week, though neither one of them is the target. If one goes home that’s fine, but this feels a lot like a repeat of the Hisam week where everyone will try to win Veto, use it, and then get Cameron on the block. It’s a really easy move to make and a way to almost ensure that he goes — unless, of course, he gets drawn to play.

Now, here is where things get a little more messy. Take, for starters, the fact that Jared seemingly trusts Blue despite the fact that she no longer trusts him and has even said that to the cameras. We do think she’ll indulge him and try to play the middle, but it’s going to be hard for her to be fully back with him as she once was.

Also, Jared tried to claim to Cirie that Izzy may have told Blue about her being his mom … but we’re not sure Cirie buys that. Jared trying to cover up for his own actions is awkward comedy below.

Felicia and Mecole’s stance

We’ve been curious as to where the two of them lie for the past 24 hours and now, it’s a little bit clearer. They do have the Brown Sugar Babies alliance with Cirie and Jared, and they may be okay having that play out for a little while. However, they both are fully aware at this point that they can’t fully trust Cirie and Jared, who are clearly out to protect each other over either one of them. That informs their thinking long-term, and they also finalized a final two deal that felt pretty obvious already.

