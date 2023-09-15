Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: More nomination debates!

We are more than likely a handful of hours away from the Nomination Ceremony within the Big Brother 25 house and still, it does feel like we have a relatively good handle as to what Jared wants to do. Are there some potential nominees that are interchangeable? Absolutely, but the end result here still appears the same.

Let’s begin by noting that based on most conversations that we’ve seen and heard, Cameron is 100% Jared’s target right now. It’s possible that Cirie could still steer him in another direction but for now, that feels unlikely. They know that he’s a competition threat that is coming after them, and also, getting rid of him doesn’t alienate any other people more than they are already alienated at present.

So what are some of the other debates right now? Well, it comes down to if Jared is nominating America / Cory or Jag / Cory, but he told Jag earlier that he isn’t going on the block. This may be the smarter move since he won’t cause any further damage to his relationship with Matt or Blue, who are already pretty darn mad at him anyway. Also, America and Cory will want nothing more than win Veto to ensure that Cameron goes up, and from there, the house can decide. Jared has said that he really doesn’t care that much who goes among the three.

Is Blue as anti-Jared as she was last night?

It’s complicated. We don’t think she fully trusts him, but she seems more okay to work with him, Cirie, and Felicia than Matt and Jag are. For now, her real goal just is to play the middle for a while and see how far that takes her. Our thinking is that she won’t try that hard to win HoH and let the two sides pick each other off. That, at least for now, makes the most sense.

Related – Why is Matt in particular so mad at Jared?

Who do you think that Jared should actually nominate within Big Brother 25 later today?

