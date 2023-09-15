Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Has Blue turned on Jared?

It’s been a little while now since the Big Brother 25 live feeds returned following the Head of Household Competition; so what’s happening? Who is in danger?

From the moment that Jared got the power, it didn’t feel like that much of a mystery as to what he was going to do. The guy had a huge fight with Cory earlier on in in the day, one where a lot of his lies were aired out for everyone to hear. (So were some of Cory’s.) He already wanted America out and now, he is going to almost certainly nominate America and Cory for eviction. He hasn’t confirmed it verbatim, but he did tell Bowie Jane that he doesn’t care who goes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Because of where things currently stand, Cory is desperately trying to come up with a plan of his own here: Get super-close to Cameron alongside America, and make Jared think that the three are a trio. If that happens, it becomes more likely that Cameron gets backdoored. If Jared thinks that Cameron is on his own, that’s a little less likely to happen. If we were Cory, we’d just rely more on trying to win the Veto in the hopes that Cameron can be put up. Truthfully, nobody really seems that invested in keeping Cameron in the game, so he would be an easy target either now or in the Double Eviction that is coming next week.

Is Blue done with Jared?

If she’s not, she is putting on a good performance while still airing out some of his lies. She is really unhappy that she was left out of some of his alliances, and also feels like he turned her against Jag and others. This could be an act, but why share so much info? Could she just be keeping her options open?

Also, we should note that Matt is really mad at Jared, who suggested that maybe Matt misheard him when he claimed that Jag told him about the Izzy plan. Basically, he feels like he was using his disability to get away with something in the game.

Related – See more news on Izzy’s Big Brother eviction

What do you think we are going to see happen during Jared’s HoH week on Big Brother 25?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







