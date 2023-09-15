Big Brother 25: Where was Izzy Gleicher extended interview?

Following her big eviction tonight, are you looking for the Big Brother 25 – Izzy Gleicher extended interview? We recognize that there could be an interest in hearing a little more from her…

Let’s just start off by saying this: Izzy was fantastic casting. Was she polarizing? Sure, but she proved to be amazing on the live feeds and was a pretty solid player. She made a big mistake telling Cory about wanting to get America out pretty soon, but otherwise, Jared made a lot of mistakes that set her up for trouble. There is something really sweet in knowing just how much Cirie cares about her beyond just the game.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

So where can you see the extended interview featuring Izzy and host Julie Chen Moonves? We have a good sense of where you could find it — on the show’s official Instagram tomorrow. We do wonder if this is going to be the end for Izzy on CBS reality shows, but we have a hard time of knowing what the right future venue would be for her. Would The Amazing Race be fun?

Tonight, Julie did confirm that you will see the extended interview with Izzy tomorrow — also, she said something to her that she rarely ever says. She made it clear that it was a “real pleasure” watching her this season. Obviously, Julie was a big fan and honestly, so were we. She was a pretty good player who just made a few fatal mistakes, with the biggest one being trying to maintain too many alliances and being in the wrong place at the wrong time. This was more about getting rid of someone close to Cirie and Jared than necessarily getting Izzie out of the game.

Related – Go ahead and get some other Big Brother 25 updates, including a discussion on the endurance competition

What are you going to miss the most about Izzy as a houseguest on Big Brother 25?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







