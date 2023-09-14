Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Endurance HoH preview!

We know that there is an eviction coming on Big Brother 25 tonight, but what’s happening beyond that? Well, this is where we can bring the endurance Head of Household into the picture for a moment here!

After all, this is going to prove to be one of the more interesting competitions this season, mostly because it is somewhat physical, somewhat mental, and really all about need and determination. This is the return of the wall! You may better know it as the pirate ship, as it has taken a number of forms over the years.

For now, let’s just say this: If we are going to be seeing Izzy blindsided from the game tonight, that means that Cirie, Jared, and Blue are going to be desperate for revenge tonight. Of course, wall comps don’t usually benefit physical guys, though we have seen a couple win. Blue is a threat, but we also think that America, Cory, and Mecole also have a chance of doing extremely well here in the end. We wouldn’t rule out Jag or Matt, either! Because of the chaos in the house, it does feel like a lot of people are going to be gunning hard in order to win this.

If there is one bit of advice that we would give everyone watching the competition tonight, it is this: Block out a few hours! This is not going to be the second coming of the Pressure Cooker, so don’t think that we are going to be seeing the show do something similar to that here. Yet, this could be one of the more epic competitions that we have had a chance to see all season.

