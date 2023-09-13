Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: House flips! America, Cory ‘split’

Today may go down singlehandedly as the most chaotic and entertaining day on Big Brother 25, at least in terms of live feeds.

What’s the big reason for this? Well, it goes back to something that we’ve said on a number of occasions already — this show is almost always better when power fluctuates. When one side of the house dominates, things get pretty boring. Luckily, it does feel like we’ve finally arrived at peak chaos within the game.

So, what happened here? Well, there are a few different ways to explain how Cirie has lost almost all her power. America enabled Cameron to go on a rampage earlier, and that then allowed her to have more cover to do some work on Jag. Then, Izzy told Cory that America would be a target after Cameron and that helped to seal it. Since then America, Cory, Jag, and Bowie Jane have solidified something and, at least for now, Mecole is in on keeping Felicia and evicting Izzy. Matt seems to be on board after realizing how much Cory knows about Seven Deadly Sins, plus that Cirie had a whole separate alliance. We’re a little more wary on that one, just because of how close Matt has been to Cirie.

Now, we are entering tomorrow’s eviction with Cirie, Jared, and Blue totally on the outs of what is going to happen, and the plan appears to be moving forward (at least for Cory and America) making people think that Cameron is the target … when in reality, it is Jared they want out next.

A breakup

Well … not really. Cory and America are staging a fake split to make the blindside tomorrow all the more surprising. It’s funny, but it’s also a little extra and totally unneeded. It’s hard to imagine anyone is going to buy this … right?

