Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Cory, Jag may flip the game!!

This afternoon in the Big Brother 25 house, we saw something we did not expect: Things finally went haywire in the game!

So, what happened? Well, it has nothing to do with Cameron being a condescending mess or anyone wanting to appease him. Instead, it has to do with Jag and Cory in particular finally waking up and realizing what is good for their game. Jag has been wary about Jared for a while and this afternoon, Izzy may have made the biggest blunder of the season.

So what did Izzy do? Well, she made it clear to Cory that America was going to be the next target after Cameron is gone, and that allowed him to wake up further. Why before Jag or Blue? It was a real wake-up call that he needs to act and act now … and we’re off to the races!

What happened this afternoon is that Jag, America, and Cory all agreed to vote out Izzy and send her out of the game. This was a move that made more sense, and they then went to Bowie Jane and got her on board — which wasn’t too hard, especially after Cory told her about all the smack-talk that was happening in the game around her. Jag claims that he will talk to Matt, and Cory is currently talking to Mecole. If Jag, America, Cory, and Bowie all vote together, they need one of them. Mecole and Felicia are very close, so she already has a great incentive to keep her around in the game.

So, all of a sudden, and right when it felt like a vote was impossible to flip, here we are discussing a flip again.

