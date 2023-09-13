Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Did Felicia learn the truth?

Did Felicia learn the truth today within the Big Brother 25 house about what is happening with the vote? Well, to some extent yes, but there are still a lot of people running around and trying to stay coy in the aftermath of it.

Cameron woke up today and chose chaos — let’s make that clear. He is obviously annoyed that his target for the week in Izzy is not going home, and he also knows that he is the obvious target moving forward. Because of that, he is just throwing a lot of stuff at the wall and hoping what sticks. That includes telling Felicia earlier today that she doesn’t have the votes and people are getting rid of her.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Is this accurate? Yes, but in the aftermath of what Cam said Cirie and others have already tired to smooth things over … and now Felicia thinks that she may have her and Jared’s votes again. What America and others need to do, if they really want to make a big splash, is say in front of Cirie and others that she is voting to keep Felicia. However, that is a really dangerous move to make … but what do you have to lose at this point?

Cameron, meanwhile, has also spent a big chunk of the day telling Jag not to trust Jared and other people, and even that he wanted to remove Felicia and put Cirie up on the block to gauge his reaction. The way that Cameron is going in his efforts to blow things up, we wouldn’t be shocked if there is a house meeting later … even if it doesn’t go as well as he hopes at the moment. Everyone is going to play scared, but the most interesting thing would be if America tells Jag that she knows about the Seven Deadly Sins. She has to present something close to proof if she wants to flip him to her side with Cameron and (possibly) Cory — regardless of if Felicia stays or goes, they need strength in numbers.

Related – Check out even more news Big Brother 25, including other discussion on the vote

Do you think we will see things blow up on the Big Brother 25 feeds today?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







