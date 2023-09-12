Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: More vote chatter (day 42)

Want to know the strangest thing about Big Brother 25 day 42? Well, it comes down to campaigning — or, in particular, how little the people on the block are doing it.

Given how intense Izzy has played for most of the season, she has been way more low-key about being in danger than we could’ve ever imagined. Meanwhile, Felicia has also just adopted a “go with the flow” sort of attitude, even after she and Cirie’s kayak punishment ended. One of them will still be going on Thursday, and there are some subtle things that keep changing.

Let’s start off with this: Can Cirie actually pull back in Bowie Jane after the past several days? She certainly made an attempt at doing that this afternoon, offering some more reassurances that they are good and doing some of her typical schmoozing that she’s so good at. She has a way of talking to you in this setting that feels natural and never forced — you want to trust her, even when she is lying. Cameron needs Bowie if he has any hope of getting rid of Izzy, which is his desired outcome. Otherwise, he is reliant on Mecole, Jag, Cory, America, and Matt, and some of those players are too connected to Cirie.

Let’s talk Jag here, for example — after a long conversation with Cameron, he went back and re-told at least some of it to Cirie’s group. He didn’t say every single detail, but was that because he was actually hiding parts of it? That’s hard to say. If America and Cameron (who have similar goals this week) want to achieve something, America should really say something about the Seven Deadly Sins to Jag. It would at least let him know not to fully trust these people.

We tend to think that campaigns will heat up either late tonight or tomorrow; there may be a fear right now of doing a little too much too early on.

