Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Will Cameron flip Jag?

The campaigning that we continue to see this week on Big Brother 25 is both weird but also entertaining. After all, Izzy and Felicia are the two on the block and yet, they are also not the ones doing the most campaigning.

So, who is for the time being? Think in terms of Cameron and America, who have both went hard to try to get Izzy out this week. They both see her as a big threat and also a useful ally to Cirie and some of the people close to her. They realize that there’s a sense of urgency needed now to flip the game and ensure their future … but they are also facing an uphill battle at the moment getting all the numbers.

Remember this for a moment — Felicia needs five people to stay. Mecole has already indicated that she wants to keep Felicia, which makes sense given that they are very close. Cameron can’t vote, so he needs four more. America certainly seems game, and Bowie Jane may also be after being somewhat left on an island with Cameron. Here is the problem — they need two more people, and that means they have to get two of Cory / Jag / Matt to make something happen. How can you do that given that all three of them have significant ties to either Cirie or Izzy?

With Cory, we tend to think that America is going to work on him for the next couple of days; for now, he’s still running back info to Izzy. Meanwhile, Jag has already spilled to Jared some of what the other side is up to, but Cameron tried to push him hard today, noting that he can’t trust Blue and used him being played by Jared as an example of it happening. We do think that Jag is taking in what Cameron is saying, but he’s been so stuck on his Seven Deadly Sins group that we don’t necessarily think he’s budging.

Matt, meanwhile, is perhaps Cameron’s biggest blind spot of all; he underestimates just how close he really is to Cirie, and how a lot of it comes all the way back to Reilly. We don’t think that Cameron and America are going to be able to secure the votes needed — unless Felicia really starts to get more active and offer up some sort of protection.

Do you think there is any chance that Cameron and America get the numbers here on Big Brother 25?

