The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 2 run time

Tomorrow, you are going to have a chance to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 2 arrive on AMC — so what can we say here about run time?

Well, we do know that when it comes to shows that air on both AMC and AMC+, there really is no limit as to how long or short they can be. At the end of the day, the thing that really matters the most here is just that the story makes sense. You don’t want to drag on stories longer than they need to be but, at the same time, you also want to get their money’s worth.

So when it comes to “Alouette,” what are we looking at here? Well, let’s just say that this is a story that could be just as long as the premiere, at least based on some of the evidence we’ve seen so far. Based on TV listings, it appears as though we’re looking at a story that is around an hour and a half — at least when you factor in commercials. Of course, it is going to be a little bit shorter for everyone watching on the streaming service.

To get a few more details now on season 1 episode 2 right now, go ahead and check out the synopsis:

Daryl, Isabelle, Laurent, and Sylvie face trouble on the road. Isabelle remembers the day the hungry ones appeared. Laurent struggles to fit in.

Remember here that a big part of this road trip is about making sure that Laurent fulfills his destiny; however, at the moment he doesn’t seem to even know what that is. When will he be told?

