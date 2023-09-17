Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS, delayed by NFL week 2?

Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS, or has it been delayed again by some of the latest NFL programming on the network?

Let’s just go ahead and make it clear here — there is almost always a lot of confusion this time of year because of football. There are a lot of games that frequently run late and because of that, a lot of programming gets moved and shifted to weird times. That does mean, at least on occasion, that we are going to see episodes arrive pretty late at night.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

When it comes to the new installment tonight, here is what we can say — at least for the time being. Per all current indications, we are going to see Big Brother 25 arrive, at the earliest, at 10:50 p.m. Eastern time. This is a part of CBS’ revamped fall lineup, which includes them bringing over Yellowstone after so many years of it generating big ratings on the Paramount Network. There is a chance that it changes for some markets, so we will offer up some updates on that over time.

As for what you are going to see throughout this episode, let’s just say that it will begin with the aftermath of Izzy’s eviction, which could include a lot of the chaos and drama that took place in the hours before. Also, the Head of Household endurance competition will be shown in full and then after that, we will have a chance to see nominations made.

Just remember this: Whatever nominations there are does not mean that either of those people are the target. We’ll talk more about that later on.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Big Brother 25, including other news on what the future holds

What do you most want to see on Big Brother 25 through the rest of the week?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are so many more big updates coming.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







