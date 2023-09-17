Is The Challenge USA new tonight on CBS, season 2 episode 10?

Is The Challenge USA new tonight on CBS? Given where we are in the season right now, it makes sense to want more sooner rather than later.

Once upon a time this season, it was airing on Sundays! Wouldn’t it be nice if that was the case again? Unfortunately, we do have some bad news to share here…

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and note that there is no new episode of The Challenge USA on the air tonight, and there won’t be on Sundays for the rest of the season. Instead, we are going to be seeing them play out on Thursdays. The show’s move is a chance to ensure that there are installments for a good while this fall, and that helps CBS fill in some of the cracks.

If you haven’t seen the full The Challenge USA season 2 episode 10 synopsis yet, you can take a look at that below:

“A Less Perfect Union” – Alliances are tested after host TJ announces another double elimination. Meanwhile, as the connection between Alyssa S. and Tyler grows, so does the target on their backs, on THE CHALLENGE: USA, Thursday, Sept. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). TJ Lavin is the host.

Who is in the most danger at this point?

More than anyone, you have to point to Tyler and Alyssa. Sure, a part of that is due to the romantic bond they share, but also them being Big Brother alum who don’t have the same franchise connections as some other people. Also, Chris is still most likely recovering from being in the Arena, but he also has to prepare for going back in there again. At this point, that feels inevitable.

What do you most want to see moving into The Challenge USA season 2 episode 10 on CBS?

