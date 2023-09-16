Heels season 3 renewal: When will Starz decide?

Following the season 2 finale this weekend on Starz, how long do they have to decide on a Heels season 3 renewal? We absolutely know that there’s going to be an interest in getting more of the show … but we do still have to wonder when or if that is going to happen.

The first thing that we should note here is quite simple: The network doesn’t have much of a reason to rush things along here. They will probably spend the next stretch of time, for example, seeing what some of the numbers are for season 2 and whether or not there is substantial room for growth from them. Beyond just that, they also recognize that due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it’s not as though anyone can move on to other projects. This entire situation is frustrating, especially since all actors and writers in this business deserve fair deals; yet, this is exactly the spot that we are in at this given moment in time.

Now, we should also note this: Starz does not have to wait until the strikes are done to announce a renewal. They can choose to do this at any time! They may drag their feet on this if they want to, but they could choose to come out and give people some good news shortly if they felt confident they wanted to bring the show back.

So how can you help here? We would just say to watch the season all the way through, but then also suggest it to your friends — especially wrestling fans. We still think the biggest issue the show has is simply not enough people knowing about it right now. Starz is not the most subscribed-to premium channel out there and at the same time, it can get lost in the shuffle.

Beyond just that, discuss the show on social media … and, of course, cross your fingers and hope for the best.

