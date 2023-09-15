Heels season 3: If renewed, what would Jack’s future be?

We should note that at the time of this writing, there is still no Heels season 3 renewal over at Starz — yet, there is hope! If nothing else, showrunner Mike O’Malley (who also plays Gully) did what he could to ensure that the story ended in a fascinating way.

After all, we are facing the possibility at this point where Jack Spade may never be able to wrestle again. Following the joint event with Dystopia Stephen Amell’s character enjoyed himself pulling off a risky (and off-script) move to sell both himself and his brother Ace. This led to Ace winning the match, going against the decisions made by Jack and Gully in advance.

Now, it is clear that there is going to be a pretty harsh reckoning coming Jack and Ace’s way if the show continues, but is Jack ever going to be able to wrestle again at all?

Here’s a controversial take: A more interesting story could be what happens to him if he can’t. There is a case to be made that he spends the entirety of season 3 recovering before returning to the ring in the finale, but not all injuries like have good news on the other side. This is the sort of situation that he may have to adapt with, where he must rely solely on his mind and his business savvy to sell the DWL moving forward. This is a man who loves control, so what happens when he has to give more of that to his brother Ace?

No matter where the story goes, it feels clear that Heels has made sure that the door is very-much open to explore some fascinating stuff moving forward. The question is whether or not they are going to have an opportunity to do just that.

