Heels season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Starz?

Following the season 2 finale this week on Starz, is there going to be a Heels season 3 at some point down the road?

There are a handful of different possibilities and scenarios ahead when it comes to the Stephen Amell wrestling drama, but we should start by noting where things stand at present: There is no renewal for more episodes as of yet. This is a decision that the network may take some time on; they might wait until after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over in order to figure it out.

At this point, we honestly do think the series’ fate could go either way. Heels was not guaranteed to get a season 2 before Starz renewed it, and the show this summer faced a number of obstacles. Take, for starters, coming on so long after the first season premiered, and then also at a time when the actors were unable to promote it. Of course, a lot of this would have been rectified had the studios and streamers just given the actors a contract that was fair and paved the way for the future. If the network blames the strike for a possible cancellation, that will be very much infuriating.

If you love Heels and want to see it stick around at some point in the future, the only thing that we can say at present is this: Recommend it to your friends! It’s a reasonably short season and because of that, it does feel like there is time in order for people to catch up. Of course, Starz is going to look at total viewership when it comes to whether or not to renewal the show and beyond just that, they are also going to look at how many potential subscribers it brings in down the road.

Do we think that there are a lot more stories to tell within this world? Sure, but for everything else, we will have to wait and see.

Do you want to see a Heels season 3 renewal over at Starz?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







