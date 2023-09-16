The Rookie: Feds season 2 renewal: Is the ABC future still unclear?

We are now past the midway point of September and yet still, the future of The Rookie: Feds season 2 remains unclear. We probably don’t have to tell you at this point why this is so unusual. This is typically the time in which we are seeing scripted shows about to return to the air; yet, we still don’t know if the Niecy Nash-Betts drama is coming back or not.

So what is going on here? According to Deadline, the strategy from the network when it comes to this has not changed all that much over the past few weeks. In the past, the indication we’ve had is that they are going to wait until after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes to figure this out, and this is 100% also the indication that we have now. However, the longer the strikes go, the more unlikely a renewal is — which sounds like a really crummy negotiation tactic. The writers and actors deserve fair deals without also having to worry about if all of their jobs are going to be available to them when they come back.

It is because of the strikes and contract endpoints that have allowed ABC to sit on a renewal for The Rookie: Feds as long as they have. The ratings for season 1 did start off pretty low, but the show did improve after being shifted behind the flagship The Rookie early this year. It was a bubble show entering May sweeps, and it still remains that way now. We do think that there is still some untapped potential here but at the same exact time, spin-offs can be tough when it comes to attracting new viewers unless they’ve seen the original.

Regardless of whether or not we get a season 2 for Feds, one thing remains crystal clear: We won’t be seeing any more of it until February 2024, if not later, based on the current timeline of events.

