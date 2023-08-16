The Rookie: Feds season 2 renewal could (still) take some time

We’re sure that this could seem quite shocking to a lot of people out there, but there is no need for ABC to hurry on The Rookie: Feds season 2. As a matter of fact, some new indications seem to suggest that in theory, the network could wait for months to figure out if the spin-off will be back.

Does this mean that they will take months on a decision? Not necessarily, but here is where things stand at present. According to Deadline, the contracts for the Niecy Nash-Betts drama do not expire until we get around to October — and that is before you even throw the SAG-AFTRA strike into the mix. The time in which the actors are on strike does not count against contractual time, and what that means is that technically, ABC could actually have until December to figure this out, or even longer if the strike continues to be prolonged.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we’re not altogether sure that things will take this long. The first domino that could be falling here is related to the WGA strike. Once that is taken care of, we tend to think that ABC will start getting their programming plans together while discussions continue with the actors. The sooner that the strikes end, the better it is for a show like The Rookie: Feds. The irony here, of course, is that ABC is one of many networks that can control the resolution here. Why not go ahead and pay everyone what they deserve?

At this point, we would be shocked if the spin-off comes back at any point before February, and we are probably looking at a 10-13 episode season. Do we think that they want it back? Absolutely, especially since they would’ve canceled it long ago otherwise. There is a lot of value in franchises, and that’s something that we expect more and more networks to lean on over time.

As for The Rookie proper, it has a greenlight already for more … it just has to wait for the writers’ strike to end so scripts can be put together.

(Photo: ABC.)

