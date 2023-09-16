iCarly season 4: Is renewal news coming this fall?

Are we going to learn about an iCarly season 4 renewal at Paramount+ at some point over the course of the fall? Let’s just say this: It makes a lot of sense for us to expect it.

First and foremost here, let’s start off by noting the following here: We do tend to think that the producers for the series already stated the case for why there should be more. Did you see the end of season 3? In the final minutes not only were we about to see Carly and Freddie get married, but we then also saw Carly’s mother show up completely out of the blue. This is a long-simmering question that a lot of people have wanted answers to for a really long time! Now, we are perhaps closer to getting that than ever before.

(Also, we tend to think that there should be a pretty familiar face on the role, mostly because that would only add to the overall sense of fun that we are getting here.)

Ultimately, we are in a spot right now where we are totally at the mercy of the streaming service to figure out what they want to do with the future of iCarly here, but there are some reasons to think that we could learn a little bit more sooner rather than later here. After all, consider the fact that they tend to decide on renewals / cancellations within a few months after a finale. Also, they should have a pretty good sense as to where things are going already, and really don’t have to wait until the end of the WGA strike to announce something.

Do we necessarily think that the revival has another three or four years in the tank? Probably not, but we do think that this franchise and its loyal fans deserve some real closure after following to for so many years. There is a real opportunity to give everyone exactly what it is that they want before sending it off to the sunset.

