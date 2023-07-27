iCarly season 3 finale: Did Carly and Freddie get married?

We’ll admit that for at least a few minutes, we actually thought that we were going to see Carly and Freddie get married on the iCarly season 3 finale. Would it really be that big of a stretch?

We know that there are going to be people out there who claim that they’ve only been together for a chunk of this season, but they’ve been friends since they were kids. They know each other inside and out. They could have played the “will they or won’t they” part of the relationship longer once Carly realized she had feelings, but this is clearly a show that recognized its own mortality. A lot of revivals, let alone streaming shows, don’t make it five or six seasons. Some don’t even make it to four.

With this very thing in mind, we do have to give the producers here a little bit of credit for having the guts to deliver the cliffhanger that they did. This couldn’t have been an easy choice, not knowing if the show will come back. Basically, when the original wedding plans didn’t go as according to plan, Carly and Freddie decided to step up and turn it more into their own wedding. They seemed ready to tie the knot when out of the blue, an unexpected guest turned up: Carly’s mother.

Because of this, we can’t say for now if the wedding still happens and for now, we’d be surprised if it does in this form. It’s hard to recover from this sort of moment and still feel like the wedding’s going to transpire, right?

Do we still think they’ll get married?

Absolutely, but we think it’s going to be a more traditional affair — at least provided that a season 4 does happen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on iCarly now, including the reveal of Carly’s mom!

What do you think about the events of the iCarly season 3 finale?

Do you think that we will see Carly and Freddie get married moving into season 4? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







