iCarly season 3 finale cliffhanger: Will we meet Carly’s mom?

We expected the iCarly season 3 finale to deliver some sort of cliffhanger … but Carly’s mom? This feels like more than just a standard jaw-dropper. This is some next-level stuff that goes all the way back to the original show.

After all, not too much has been said about Carly and Spencer’s mother over the years, save for the fact that she was not around. There were questions as to if she was dead, or if she had just straight-up abandoned her family. Well, in true sitcom fashion she turned up at the very end of this episode, right when Carly and Freddie were about to have an impromptu wedding. This sets the stage for some really interesting stuff in the event that we get a season 4.

So, is that going to happen? This is really the producers daring Paramount+ to announce another season to offer some closure, even if season 4 ends up being the final one. Knowing what we tend to see with sitcoms and parental figures, we imagine that they will try to cast some sort of comedy icon in this role and have it be a one or two-episode gig. That way, you can get a better sense of what actually happened here before allowing Carly and Spencer to really move forward.

Ultimately, it’s going to be hard for either party to just be immediately accepting of their mom being back, largely because she’s been gone for so long and there’s never been a great explanation for it.

Will the wedding still happen?

We’ll have more on that shortly, but it does feel rather hard to go through with it at this point, right?

