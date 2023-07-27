iCarly season 4: Is it renewed or canceled at Paramount+?

In the wake of the big finale arriving at Paramount+ this week, it makes sense to raise the question: Is an iCarly season 4 happening? Or, are we officially at the end of the road for the comedy revival?

The first thing that we can say at present here is that there’s a chance it could come back, but it may require a certain degree of patience. A lot of networks and streaming services are taking their time with a lot of announcement over the course of the writers’ strike, and there’s a chance that something similar could happen here. If the show does get a decision soon after the finale, it will probably be bad news.

Our big concern for the future of iCarly is quite simple: We have already seen Paramount+ be rather merciless with a lot of shows over the past few months, whether it be canceling them or even pulling them completely off the service. Given the legacy of this show and how it goes all the way to the original on Nickelodeon, we have a hard time thinking they would just take it off the service outright. However, a season 4 does feel like a toss-up. Revivals do typically lose viewership as time goes on, and this is a really crowded, competitive field out there with a lot of different contenders.

If you want to see more (and we certainly think there is room for a LOT more), why not recommend it, re-watch, or just make sure you see the whole season from start to finish? The most important thing, at least for now, is that Paramount+ knows that you want more back.

Of course, in order to get more of the show, it is going to take the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes coming to an end. (Hats off to the cast for already being on the picket lines, and fighting for a better future for all.)

