Winning Time season 2 episode 7 (finale): Jeanie Buss speaks out

As you prepare for the Winning Time season 2 finale on HBO this weekend, we have something to share that feels pretty darn awesome. One of the last things we expected today was to hear from Lakers owner and president Jeanie Buss on the show and yet, here we are.

After all, consider the fact that the series has been criticized by some basketball historians (and real-life figures) for depictions of certain people and events. It has never been depicted as a documentary; rather, it is a scripted dramatization of events. A lot of things are pretty close to what happened, and obviously that is the case with a lot of bit results for certain games. Much of the season 2 finale is all about one of the most important showdowns between the Lakers and the Boston Celtics. It is the culmination of the Magic – Bird rivalry, and it is one of the reasons for the explosion of popularity for basketball all over the country.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s go ahead and talk more about Jeanie. A younger version of her is a key part of Winning Time and if you head over to the link here, you can hear from the real daughter of Dr. Buss as she shares stories, discusses the show, and a number of other topics.

As the fate of Winning Time as a series does remain unclear following the finale, it does feel pretty cool that Jeanie is willing to embrace the show like this. Personally, we do think it is worth boosting the signal of a product that, in the end, does love the Lakers as a franchise. Even if certain people are not always put in a favorable light, a lot of this story is about competitiveness and the flaws of certain people.

We’re excited to see how the show ends and, beyond just that, we’re stoked to see what could be covered if it does get a chance to come back later.

Related – Be sure to see a sneak peek now for more on Winning Time and what is coming in the finale

What do you most want to see moving into the Winning Time season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming that we don’t want you missing.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







