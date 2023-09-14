Winning Time season 2 episode 7 (finale): Pat Riley’s moment

This weekend on HBO we’re going to have a chance to see Winning Time season 2 episode 7 officially arrive. This is the epic finale, and there are going to be some huge moments that take place throughout.

So what is at the center of everything at the moment? That’s not all that hard to figure out! We are talking here, after all, about the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers. Anyone who knows basketball history is well aware of how important this rivalry is. It really popularized the sport on another level, and we do tend to think that this is something that also made bigger stars out of anyone at the end of the day.

Beyond just the players on the court, there is at least one other very important person you will see throughout what lies ahead here: Pat Riley! We know now that Adrien Brody’s character is officially coach of the Lakers and with that in mind, he will be at the center of a lot of planning and strategy here.

If you head over to TVLine, you can see a sneak preview right now for what lies ahead here that features Pat giving an inspired speech to the team, the sort that will go out there and allow them to thwart the Celtics once and for all.

Obviously, if you know the sport then you’re also aware of how this game ends — maybe there is a little less drama in that respect. However, at the end of the day, isn’t a part of the fun getting a chance to see how the show dramatizes that? This show is really tackling something that very other others have ever considered, and there is a certain curiosity that comes, inevitably, from watching all of that play out. We will wait and see what the episode looks like in due time.

